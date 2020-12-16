Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 417,990 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 315,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

VYGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $177,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $415,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

