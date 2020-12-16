W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.43.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW stock opened at $405.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.