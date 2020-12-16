Wanchain (WAN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.58 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, DragonEX and Binance. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $66.71 million and $3.58 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00053173 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,109,209 coins and its circulating supply is 169,009,209 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.