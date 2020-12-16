Waste Management (NYSE:WM) to Buyback $1.35 billion in Stock

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.21.

WM opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.00. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

