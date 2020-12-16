Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $530.00

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) (LON:WOSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 522.60 ($6.83), with a volume of 6956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 517 ($6.75).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,595.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 462.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.36.

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (WOSG.L) Company Profile (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

