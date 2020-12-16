Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) (LON:WTG) Shares Gap Up to $56.70

Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) (LON:WTG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.70, but opened at $59.60. Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) shares last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.67 million and a P/E ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 71.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Watchstone Group plc (WTG.L) (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

