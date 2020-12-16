Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Terex (TEX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX) recently:

12/15/2020 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

12/4/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terex's earnings estimates for the current year and current quarter have been stable of late. The company is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation as well as expansion of manufacturing facilities. The company is focused on aligning production plans across its segments in response to lower customer demand while aggressively managing cost and working capital. Its Aerial Work Platform segment will gain from strategic source and savings, operational execution, strengthening global footprint and innovative new products over the long haul. However, Terex is bearing the brunt of lower customer demand in its end markets amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company anticipates revenues in the current quarter to be similar to the first three quarters of the year, thanks to the current market conditions.”

11/18/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

11/18/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

11/2/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terex's third-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimates but declined year over year. The company anticipates sales in the fourth quarter to be similar to the first three quarters of the year, thanks to the current market conditions. Terex is poised to grow on investment in innovative products, digital innovation as well as expansion of manufacturing facilities to ensure growth. The company is focused on aligning production plans across its segments in response to lower customer demand while aggressively managing cost and working capital. Its Aerial Work Platform (AWP) segment will gain from strategic source and savings, operational execution, strengthening global footprint and innovative new products over the long haul. Moreover, the company’s strong liquidity and cash position will drive growth.”

10/29/2020 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $26.00.

10/19/2020 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

TEX traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,944,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,376 shares of company stock worth $65,673 and have sold 14,223 shares worth $403,289. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Terex by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 506,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

