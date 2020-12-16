Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) in the last few weeks:

12/1/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/25/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $9.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $20.00 to $28.00.

11/25/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $20.00 to $28.00.

11/23/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Abercrombie & Fitch was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

ANF stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch Co alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 120,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.