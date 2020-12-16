Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DENN. BidaskClub raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $900.40 million, a PE ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Denny’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 490,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

