Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $39.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

