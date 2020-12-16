Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.72.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $53.58 on Monday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 1,338.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 115.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Western Digital by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,014 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

