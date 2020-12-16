Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 25.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares during the period. 5.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.23. 70,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,625. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BidaskClub raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

