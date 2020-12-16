Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 152.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 387.0% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 49,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,948 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,306. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

