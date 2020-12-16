Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes Sells 55,989 Shares

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duane Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Duane Hughes sold 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,289,000.00.

WKHS traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. 9,373,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,567,078. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

