Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Panmure Gordon raised Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of Workspace Group stock remained flat at $$10.40 on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $10.40.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.