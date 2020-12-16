WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Trading Down 2.1%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 27,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 71,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WuXi Biologics (Cayman) in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.45.

