Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $74.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,684. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

