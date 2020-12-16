Xerox (NYSE:XRX) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Xerox has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 60,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 75.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 54.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

