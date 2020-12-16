XP (NYSE:XP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of XP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of XP stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. XP has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XP. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in XP by 18,065.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after buying an additional 1,806,571 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XP during the second quarter worth about $1,160,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XP by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in XP by 1,440.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 198,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in XP during the second quarter worth about $4,838,000.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

