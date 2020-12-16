XRP (XRP) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. XRP has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion and approximately $13.84 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00143575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00841658 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00172312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00415342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00133105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00083798 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001237 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

