Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) shares rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 2,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EASG) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

