yearn.finance (YFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $332.02 Million

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for $25,866.42 or 1.25429722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance has a market cap of $775.17 million and approximately $332.02 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00146564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.07 or 0.00848952 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00183208 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00423710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00141739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00084944 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,968 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.