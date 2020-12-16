Yocoin Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 133.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Yocoin has a total market cap of $166,756.22 and $3,280.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yocoin has traded 75.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00432986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Yocoin Profile

YOC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2015. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yocoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3755422.0. The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

