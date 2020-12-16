yOUcash (YOUC) Price Hits $0.0058

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, yOUcash has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $1,868.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00063284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00414499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00019241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025176 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

yOUcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

