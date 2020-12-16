Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Trading Up 4%

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

About Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIF)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products.

