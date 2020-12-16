Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to Hold

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,403. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.82.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80,528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 32.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 611,366 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 774,329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 96,653 shares during the last quarter.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

