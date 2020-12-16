Zacks Investment Research Lowers Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to Hold

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Afya alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AFYA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Afya from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of AFYA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 15,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,910. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. Afya has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $30.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth $218,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Afya (AFYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.