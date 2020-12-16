Zacks Investment Research Lowers Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Hold

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APPS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Shares of APPS opened at $48.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 160.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.43. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 53,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after acquiring an additional 366,822 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

