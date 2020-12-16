Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) to Hold

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATCO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

ATCO stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. Atlas has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth about $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Atlas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atlas by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 129,724 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

