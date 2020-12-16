ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Lowered to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $4.45 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZAGG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

Get ZAGG alerts:

Shares of ZAGG stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ZAGG has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. ZAGG had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZAGG will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZAGG by 30.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,453 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ZAGG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ZAGG by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 253,621 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in ZAGG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZAGG by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ZAGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZAGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.