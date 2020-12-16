ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 160.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.50 ($59.41) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a twelve month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a twelve month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €20.00.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

