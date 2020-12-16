Zealium Hits Market Capitalization of $19,617.88 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $19,617.88 and approximately $14.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Zealium has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005886 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,376,161 coins and its circulating supply is 15,376,161 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

