Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $448,318.85 and approximately $890.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00146146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.00862279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00171065 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00421286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00141586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00085029 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 656,328,468 coins and its circulating supply is 472,595,633 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

Zebi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

