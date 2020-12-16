ZelCash (ZEL) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001344 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

