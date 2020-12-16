Zetacoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $139,562.46 and approximately $7,632.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,679.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.01459114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00093356 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00303529 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005837 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,009,956 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.