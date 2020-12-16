Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $213,037.76 and $34,447.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00427107 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025412 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.