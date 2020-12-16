Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading 6.1% Higher

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $136.50 and last traded at $134.17. 6,189,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,753,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $159,160.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,978 shares of company stock valued at $70,593,469 over the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Zillow Group by 385.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

