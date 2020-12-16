Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.25. 133,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 376,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $135.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $102.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zovio Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

