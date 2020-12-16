ZPER (ZPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $468.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Allbit and Liquid. In the last week, ZPER has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $177,556.01 and approximately $468.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00061727 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000878 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020744 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005381 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006244 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allbit, Liquid, BitForex, Bit-Z and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.