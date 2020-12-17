$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.76. TPI Composites reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

In other news, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,425 shares of company stock worth $15,967,820. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,587,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

