0Chain Trading Up 57% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 57% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $20.06 million and $222,307.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

