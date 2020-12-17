110,853 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 110,853 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,917,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,296 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,096.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 364,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 721,764 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,173 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 100,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $2,131,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,665.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $112,503.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,898,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,794,396 in the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.