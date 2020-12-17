AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AAR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

AIR opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. AAR has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.77.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AAR will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AAR by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 235,909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AAR by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in AAR by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

