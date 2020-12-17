Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.50

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 30308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,195 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

