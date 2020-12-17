Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $225.00

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 219 ($2.86), with a volume of 79230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221.50 ($2.89).

The firm has a market capitalization of £385.39 million and a P/E ratio of -10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 207.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L)’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

