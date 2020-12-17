ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE ABM opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.17 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,342. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABM. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

