ABN Amro Upgrades (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) to “Buy”

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by investment analysts at ABN Amro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of (RDS.A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. (RDS.A) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get (RDS.A) alerts:

NYSE RDS.A opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75. (RDS.A) has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that (RDS.A) will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About (RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.A) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.A) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.