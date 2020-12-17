Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.20

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 5670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after buying an additional 80,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after buying an additional 77,549 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.