Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.02-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.1-46.987 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.72 billion.Accenture also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.02-8.25 EPS.

Accenture stock opened at $247.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.66. The stock has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $253.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.29.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

