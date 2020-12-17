Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.02-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.03. Accenture also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.02-8.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.29.

ACN stock opened at $247.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.66. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $253.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

